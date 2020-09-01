Tue: NICE and Teva shine on mixed TASE

NICE Systems and Teva led the gains on the market today while Harel and Maytronics led the declines.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08%, to 1,395.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.06%, to 1,422.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.23%, to 493.15 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 361.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.32 billion in equities and NIS 2.30 billion in bonds.
On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.268% down from Monday at NIS 3.353/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.162% higher at NIS 4.019/€.
On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.25% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.79% for the biggest rise on the Tel aviv 35 index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.64% on trhe day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.31% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 2.59%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 2.09% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.98%.
Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.27% for the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 3.07% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 3.28%.
Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 1, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020