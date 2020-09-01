Tue: NICE and Teva shine on mixed TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08%, to 1,395.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.06%, to 1,422.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.23%, to 493.15 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 361.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.32 billion in equities and NIS 2.30 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.268% down from Monday at NIS 3.353/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.162% higher at NIS 4.019/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.25% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.79% for the biggest rise on the Tel aviv 35 index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.64% on trhe day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.31% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 2.59%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 2.09% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.98%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.27% for the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 3.07% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 3.28%.

