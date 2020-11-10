search
Front > TASE report

Tue: NICE down sharply as TASE rally ends

10 Nov, 2020 18:38
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

NICE Systems and Maytronics led the TASE down today but the big banks and Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today ending six-straight sessions of rises. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.36%, to 1,417.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.63%, to 1,455.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.61%, to 493.38 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16%, to 359.10 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.50 billion in equities and NIS 4.02 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.446% up from Monday at NIS 3.376/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.278% lower at NIS 3.985/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) led the market, falling 5.99% on the day's biggest trading turnover, on the sell-off worldwide of tech companies that have benefitted from the shift to online activities during the Covid-19 pandemic. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 12.80% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.82%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 11.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 9.30%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.80%.

The big banks bucked the market today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.62%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.13%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.96% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.52%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index One Software Technologies (TASE: ONE) rose 7.54% on the news that it is merging with Taldor Computer Systems (1986) Ltd. (TASE: TALD).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 10, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018