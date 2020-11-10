Tue: NICE down sharply as TASE rally ends

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today ending six-straight sessions of rises. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.36%, to 1,417.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.63%, to 1,455.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.61%, to 493.38 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16%, to 359.10 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.50 billion in equities and NIS 4.02 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.446% up from Monday at NIS 3.376/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.278% lower at NIS 3.985/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) led the market, falling 5.99% on the day's biggest trading turnover, on the sell-off worldwide of tech companies that have benefitted from the shift to online activities during the Covid-19 pandemic. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 12.80% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.82%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 11.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 9.30%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.80%.

The big banks bucked the market today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.62%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.13%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.96% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.52%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index One Software Technologies (TASE: ONE) rose 7.54% on the news that it is merging with Taldor Computer Systems (1986) Ltd. (TASE: TALD).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 10, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020