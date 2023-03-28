Tue: NewMed skyrockets but TASE falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.82%, to 1,760.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.97%, to 1,751.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.17% to 331.39 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.45% to 364.16 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.92 billion in equities and NIS 3.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.647% from Monday, at NIS 3.534/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.211% lower at NIS 3.826/€.

NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) led the market today, rising 36.68% on the day's biggest trading turnover for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after a bid by BP and ADNOC to buy 50% of the company at a huge premium. Parent company Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 17.13% and energy stock Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 7.22%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.06% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.57%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.90% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.29%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.49%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.57% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 3.70%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.87% after reporting disappointing financial results. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 6.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE fell 1.61%.

