Tue: Next Vision stands out on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.09% to 4,009.36 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.06% to 4,026.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.27% to 725.83 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 423.01 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.70 billion in equities and NIS 6.43 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.052% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.104/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.559% lower, at NIS 3.697/€.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) led the market today, rising 5.1% on the day’s biggest trading turnover., for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.43% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.32%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.44% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.46%.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings (TASE: MMHD) fell 3.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today and Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 2.16%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.40% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.53%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 index, Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.68%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 27, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.