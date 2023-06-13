search
Tue: Nice up strongly; Golf plunges

13 Jun, 2023 20:33
Globes correspondent

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange continued its rally today, even though the big two banks remained weak.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.61%, to 1,816.25 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.63%, to 1,830.80 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.63%, to 363.02 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.02%, to 356.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.04 billion in equities and NIS 4.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.84% lower, at NIS 3.5580/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.60% lower, at NIS 3.8407/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 2.15%. Nice Systems rose 5.51%; ICL rose 2.78%; First International Bank rose 0.87%; and Bank Hapoalim fell 1.24%.

Notable advancers today were Generation Capital, up 7.94%, and Danel, up 5.81%. Fashion group Golf, which it was reported today will not in the end be bought by Delta Israel Brands, plunged by 40.39%. Delek Automotive Systems fell 4.48%, and Liveperson fell 3.33%.

