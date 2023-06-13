Tue: Nice up strongly; Golf plunges

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.61%, to 1,816.25 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.63%, to 1,830.80 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.63%, to 363.02 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.02%, to 356.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.04 billion in equities and NIS 4.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.84% lower, at NIS 3.5580/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.60% lower, at NIS 3.8407/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 2.15%. Nice Systems rose 5.51%; ICL rose 2.78%; First International Bank rose 0.87%; and Bank Hapoalim fell 1.24%.

Notable advancers today were Generation Capital, up 7.94%, and Danel, up 5.81%. Fashion group Golf, which it was reported today will not in the end be bought by Delta Israel Brands, plunged by 40.39%. Delek Automotive Systems fell 4.48%, and Liveperson fell 3.33%.

