Tue: Northern tensions weigh on TASE

30 Jul, 2024 19:05
Camtek fell sharply after yesterday’s big gains as Strauss bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fells today as the situation in the north weighed on the market. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.78%, to 2,005.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.85% to 1,994.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.88% to 413.33 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 379.83 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.92 billion in equities and NIS 6.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate unchanged from Monday, at NIS 3.733/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.005% higher at NIS 4.043/€.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 6.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after rising 10% yesterday. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.73%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.17% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.98%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.47%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.67%. Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 2.39% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.28%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 30, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

