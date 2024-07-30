Tue: Northern tensions weigh on TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fells today as the situation in the north weighed on the market. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.78%, to 2,005.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.85% to 1,994.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.88% to 413.33 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 379.83 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.92 billion in equities and NIS 6.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate unchanged from Monday, at NIS 3.733/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.005% higher at NIS 4.043/€.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 6.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after rising 10% yesterday. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.73%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.17% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.98%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.47%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.67%. Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 2.39% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.28%.

