Tue: Nova and NICE lead TASE down

23 Nov, 2021 18:10
Globes correspondent

Nova and NICE Systems led the declines today as Teva and Elbit Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.70%, to 1,893.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.68%, to 1,984.39 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.74% to 560.36 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 395.62 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.84 billion in equities and NIS 3.76 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.680% from Monday, at NIS 3.110/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.408% higher at NIS 3.498/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.66%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.32%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.02%, despite reporting strong third quarter results.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI) fell 2.89%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.16%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.89% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.73%. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 3.96% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.68% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.44% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.48% after reporting strong third quarter results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.

