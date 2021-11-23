Tue: Nova and NICE lead TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.70%, to 1,893.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.68%, to 1,984.39 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.74% to 560.36 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 395.62 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.84 billion in equities and NIS 3.76 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.680% from Monday, at NIS 3.110/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.408% higher at NIS 3.498/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.66%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.32%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.02%, despite reporting strong third quarter results.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI) fell 2.89%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.16%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.89% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.73%. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 3.96% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.68% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.44% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.48% after reporting strong third quarter results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.