Tue: Nova leads TASE down

13 Oct, 2020 19:05
Nova and Israel Chemicals led the declines today while Ormat and Electra bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.62%, to 1,364.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.60%, to 1,406.55 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.15%, to 511.70 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.18%, to 356.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.40 billion in equities and NIS 4.40 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.089% down from Monday at NIS 3.386/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.093% lower at NIS 3.993/€.

On the market, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 5.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.82% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 1.66%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.42% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.57%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.87%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.25% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.47%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 2.66%,Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.24%, and Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 2.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.35%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 13, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

