Tue: Ormat gains as TASE edges higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.10%, to 1,843.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.21%, to 1,905.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.39% to 562.97 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 393.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.48 billion in equities and NIS 5.40 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.526% from Monday, at NIS 3.212/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.136% higher at NIS 3.746/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.90% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.47%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.65%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.09%.

Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.04% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.72%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.31% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 1.49%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.98%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.53%, and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.15%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 19, 2021.

