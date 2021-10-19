search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Ormat gains as TASE edges higher

19 Oct, 2021 18:25
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Ormat, Alony Hetz and the banks led the market higher today while Harel led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.10%, to 1,843.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.21%, to 1,905.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.39% to 562.97 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 393.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.48 billion in equities and NIS 5.40 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.526% from Monday, at NIS 3.212/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.136% higher at NIS 3.746/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.90% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.47%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.65%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.09%.

Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.04% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.72%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.31% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 1.49%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.98%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.53%, and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.15%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 19, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018