Tue: Ormat gains on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.08%, to 1,618.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.10%, to 1,672.75 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.80% to 685.36 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 371.10 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.73 billion in equities and NIS 5.91 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.216% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.237/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.036% higher, at NIS 3.937/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market falling 0.55% on the day's biggest trading turnover. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 2.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.52% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.66%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.51% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 1.59%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA rose 1%. Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 1.90% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.66%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.02% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.78%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 16, 2021

