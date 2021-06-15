Tue: Ormat leads TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.32%, to 1,701.71 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.42%, to 1,775.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.24% to 581.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 386.11 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.72 billion in equities and NIS 3.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.154% from Monday, at NIS 3.242/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.239% lower, at NIS 3.927/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, falling 1.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 3.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.84% Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.33% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.23%.

and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.78% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.23%. Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (TASE: ENRG) rose 4.56% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Aquarius Engines (TASE: AQUA) continued its remarkable rally, rising 8.86% today for an accumulative rise of 36% over the past three sessions since announcing the signing of an MOU to set up a factory in the UAE.

