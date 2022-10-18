Tue: Ormat leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.94%, to 1,890.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.15%, to 1,927.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.45% to 384.97 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 364.72 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.89 billion in equities and NIS 2.62 billion in bonds. The TASE reopened today after the Simchat Torah holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.395% from Friday, at NIS 3.533/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.584% higher at NIS 3.477/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.61% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.92%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.83%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.96%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.38% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1..05%, and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 1.30%.

Energean plc. (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.29%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.56%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.57%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 18, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.