Tue: Ormat leads strong TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.38%, to 1,573.89 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.36%, to 1,631.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.29% to 584.25 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.30% to 371.72 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.47 billion in equities and NIS 3.69 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.090% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.329/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.131% higher, at NIS 3.963/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, rising 0.73% on strong fourth quarter results on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.68% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.96% on strong fourth quarter financials.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA rose 4.37% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 4.90%. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 7.56% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.00%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.55% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.25%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 0.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 0.54%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 9, 2021

