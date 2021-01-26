search
Tue: Ormat rises on flat TASE

26 Jan, 2021 18:51
Ormat and Opko led the gains today while Nova and NICE Systems declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.05%, to 1,596.49 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.14%, to 1,647.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.08% to 616.14 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 371.99 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.87 billion in equities and NIS 3.67 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.092% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.268/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.050% lower, at NIS 3.967/€.

On the market, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.20% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.76% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.39%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.61% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.11%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.10% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.28%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 7.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 4.28% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.67%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.94%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.46%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.69%.

