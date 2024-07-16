search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Phoenix falls on flat TASE

16 Jul, 2024 18:47
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Phoenix fell after its strong gains yesterday while OPC Energy posted the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.04%, to 2,076.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.08% to 2,064.8018.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose.0.28% to 381.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.78 billion in equities and NIS 4.18 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.748% from Monday, at NIS 3.639/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.645% higher at NIS 3.965/€.

On the market, The Phoenix Holdings (TASE: PHOE) fell 2.59%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, on the news that the controlling shareholders are selling most of their stake, after the share price rose 6.7% yesterday. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.26% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.37%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.07% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.99%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.12%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 3.50% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 1.66% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.94%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 16, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018