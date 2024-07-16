Tue: Phoenix falls on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.04%, to 2,076.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.08% to 2,064.8018.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose.0.28% to 381.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.78 billion in equities and NIS 4.18 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.748% from Monday, at NIS 3.639/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.645% higher at NIS 3.965/€.

On the market, The Phoenix Holdings (TASE: PHOE) fell 2.59%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, on the news that the controlling shareholders are selling most of their stake, after the share price rose 6.7% yesterday. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.26% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.37%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.07% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.99%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.12%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 3.50% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 1.66% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.94%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 16, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.