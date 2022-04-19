Tue: Phoenix leads TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.22%, to 2,051.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.56%, to 2,141.47 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.18% to 468.78 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 380.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.03 billion in equities and NIS 1.30 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.157% today from Thursday before the Passover/Easter holiday, at NIS 3.236/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.166% higher at NIS 3.497/€.

On the market, Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 3.2% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.95% on the day's biggest trading turnover. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.74% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 0.90%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.86% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN) fell 3.03%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.35%, and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.92%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.60% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.45%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA; TASE: RADA) rose 7.37%, and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.28%.

