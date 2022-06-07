Tue: Property & Building leads TASE losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.93%, to 1,900.93 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.19%, to 1,954.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.45% to 419.98 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.19% to 370.22 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.77 billion in equities and NIS 3.20 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.180% today from Monday, at NIS 3.338/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.350% lower at NIS 3.561/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.92% on the session's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.43% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.65%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 3.51% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 4.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 1.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.79%, Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 0.99% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.88%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Property and Building Corp. Ltd. (TASE:PTBL) fell 6.02%, after completing the acquisition of Aaron Frenkel's 37.22% stake in income producing real estate company Bayside Land Corp. Ltd. (Gav Yam) (TASE:BYSD1) for NIS 3.026 billion, subject to adjustments.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 7, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.