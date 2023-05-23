Tue: Real estate stocks drag TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.15%, to 1,783.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.08%, to 1,782.57 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.35% to 351.97 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.17% to 367.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.01 billion in equities and NIS 3.78 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.575% up from Monday, at NIS 3.672/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.129% higher at NIS 3.958/€.

On the market, real estate stocks led the declines. Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 5.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 4.88%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.31% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.51%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.75% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.17% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.42%.

Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 3.71% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.30% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE rose 0.99%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 23, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.