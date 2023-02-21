search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Real estate stocks lead TASE down

21 Feb, 2023 18:34
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Big and Ashtrom led the market losses today while Teva and NICE Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.65%, to 1,763.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.01%, to 1,774.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.53% to 350.58 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.31% to 364.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.59 billion in equities and NIS 5.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 2.414% from Monday, at NIS 3.649/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 2.143% higher at NIS 3.889/€.

Real estate stocks fell sharply today following yesterday's rate hike, which made mortgages even more expensive. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 5.84% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 5.59%, Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 5.33% and Electra (TASE: ELTR) fell 5.36%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today falling 3.14% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.62%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.44%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.35%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.22% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM rose 2.14%, < a href="http://www.nice.com" target="new">NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.03% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.29%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 21, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018