Tue: Real estate stocks lead TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.65%, to 1,763.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.01%, to 1,774.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.53% to 350.58 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.31% to 364.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.59 billion in equities and NIS 5.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 2.414% from Monday, at NIS 3.649/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 2.143% higher at NIS 3.889/€.

Real estate stocks fell sharply today following yesterday's rate hike, which made mortgages even more expensive. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 5.84% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 5.59%, Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 5.33% and Electra (TASE: ELTR) fell 5.36%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today falling 3.14% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.62%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.44%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.35%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.22% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM rose 2.14%, < a href="http://www.nice.com" target="new">NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.03% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.29%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 21, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.