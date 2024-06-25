Tue: Real estate stocks lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.73%, to 1,969.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.83% to 1,941.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.05% to 398.51 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 378.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.84 billion in equities and NIS 3.04 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.027% from Monday, at NIS 3.725/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.018% lower at NIS 3.994/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.69%. Real estate company Amot Investments (TASE: AMOT) rose 4.15% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.53%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.69% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.78%.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 1.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energean plc. (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 5.71% fell 1.45%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.85% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.46%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index real estate company Property and Building Corp. Ltd. (TASE:PTBL) rose 8.83% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 5.05%.

