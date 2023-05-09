search
Tue: Security situation spooks TASE

9 May, 2023 19:07
Energy stocks Energean and Delek led the losses today as Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today as security concerns spooked the market. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.90%, to 1,770.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.81%, to 1,772.05 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.17% to 344.10 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 368.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.28 billion in equities and NIS 3.70 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.716% up from Monday, at NIS 3.659/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.047% higher at NIS 4.015€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.76% and Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.73% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.17% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE fell 0.67% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.53% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.66%.Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.50% despite winning a major new contract in the UK and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 4.65%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.78% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.34% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

