Tue: Security situation spooks TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today as security concerns spooked the market. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.90%, to 1,770.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.81%, to 1,772.05 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.17% to 344.10 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 368.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.28 billion in equities and NIS 3.70 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.716% up from Monday, at NIS 3.659/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.047% higher at NIS 4.015€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.76% and Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.73% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.17% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE fell 0.67% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.53% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.66%.Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.50% despite winning a major new contract in the UK and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 4.65%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.78% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.34% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 9, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.