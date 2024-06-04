Tue: Security uncertainties push TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.55%, to 2,008.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.50% to 1,994.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.89% to 423.93 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 378.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.69 billion in equities and NIS 4.71 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.738% from Monday, at NIS 3.688/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.962% higher at NIS 4.007/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.41% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.89%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.77% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.57%. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 2.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.95% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.66%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.79% and Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd., newly promoted to the Tel Aviv 35 Index, rose 1.06%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 4, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.