Tue: Sharp Teva rise lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.47% to 1,656.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.40% to 1,576.97 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.90% to 376.39 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 369.84 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.42 billion. The market reopened after the Simhat Torah holiday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.113% today at NIS 3.537/$ from Friday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.249% at 3.942/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 11.21%, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, on its announcement that it had agreed in principle the framework of a global US opioid settlement. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.53% and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 2.87%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.16% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 1.69%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 4.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Energean Oil & Gas plc. (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.38% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.79%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.98%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.17% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 2.55%.

