Tue: Shikun & Binui jumps amid general decline

20 Sep, 2022 18:01
Shikun & Binui was by some way today's standout share, but with the banks and ICL weak, the main indices fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.59%, to 1,931.72 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.62%, to 1,983.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.53%, to 403.99 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.06%, to 357.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.39 billion in equities and NIS 4.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.29% lower, at NIS 3.4390/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.02% higher, at NIS 3.4412/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.22%. ICL fell 1.39%; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.07%; Shikun & Binui, boosted by a high offer for its stake in a Texas road project, shot up 10.14%; and Delek Group rose 0.94%.

Besides Shikun & Binui, notable advancers today were Polyram, up 4.22%, and Ilex Medical, up 3.75%. Israel Shipyards fell 3.54%; IES fell 3.43%; Clal Insurance fell 3.22%; and Danel fell 3.03%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 20, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

