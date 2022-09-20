Tue: Shikun & Binui jumps amid general decline

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.59%, to 1,931.72 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.62%, to 1,983.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.53%, to 403.99 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.06%, to 357.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.39 billion in equities and NIS 4.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.29% lower, at NIS 3.4390/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.02% higher, at NIS 3.4412/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.22%. ICL fell 1.39%; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.07%; Shikun & Binui, boosted by a high offer for its stake in a Texas road project, shot up 10.14%; and Delek Group rose 0.94%.

Besides Shikun & Binui, notable advancers today were Polyram, up 4.22%, and Ilex Medical, up 3.75%. Israel Shipyards fell 3.54%; IES fell 3.43%; Clal Insurance fell 3.22%; and Danel fell 3.03%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 20, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.