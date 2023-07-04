Tue: Shikun & Binui leads TASE upturn

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.50%, to 1,767.17 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.49%, to 1,797.09 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.10% to 369.01 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 372.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 860.3 million in equities and NIS 3.44 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.189% down from Monday, at NIS 3.706/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.173% lower at NIS 4.039/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 0.14% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.80%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 4.33% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.45%, and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 3.93%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.86% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.86%.Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.42%.

