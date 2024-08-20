Tue: Shufersal jumps, leading TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.17%, to 2.060.25 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.11% to 2,043.65 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.15% to 413.36 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 384.65 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.68 billion in equities and NIS 2.51 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.189% from Monday, at NIS 3.694/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.181% higher at NIS 4.093/€.

RELATED ARTICLES Shufersal's performance improves under Amir brothers

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 9.66% today for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting strong second quarter results. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.51% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.20%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.69% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.32%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.14% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 2.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.32% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.14%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 20, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.