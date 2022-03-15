Tue: Shufersal leads late market rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.90%, to 1,930 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.25%, to 1,998.95 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.79% to 467.43 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 384.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.11 billion in equities and NIS 3.89 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.581% from Monday, at NIS 3.287/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.846% higher at NIS 3.611/€.

On the market, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 6.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after a bid for control from the former Freshmarket owners. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.32% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.40%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.20% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.86%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 2.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.95%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.62% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.02%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.71% as energy prices fell on world markets and its exploration and production unit Newmed Energy (TASE: NWMD) (formerly Delek Drilling) fell 3.87%.

