Tue: Smotrich bank tax initiative sends TASE lower

30 May, 2023 18:44
The banks fell sharply today but Elbit and Strauss bucked the market on strong results.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.01%, to 1,758.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.66%, to 1,760.54 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.54% to 350.82 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 367.86 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.40 billion in equities and NIS 6.32 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.563% down from Thursday before the Shavuot and Memorial Day holidays, at NIS 3.709/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.433% lower at NIS 3.982/€.

On the market, bank stocks led the declines after Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich said that he planned to tax the banks 'excess' profits. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 4.02% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest fall today on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.38% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.88%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.52%, and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.29%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.84% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell $2.33 billion.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.52% and Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) - both companies reporting strong first quarter results today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 30, 2023.

