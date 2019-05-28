Tue: Steep Teva fall pushes TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.24% to 1,562.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.07% to 1,448.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.40% to 362.52 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 358.83 points. Trading turnover was NIS 3.07 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.250% today at NIS 3.614/$ from last Friday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.238% at 4.044/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 6.94% today for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 6.20% after publishing disappointing financials, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.74% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.02%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.35% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.98% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 4.66%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.64% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.64%.

