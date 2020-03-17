Tue: Stocks stage slight recovery as bonds fall hard

Stocks on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange halted the slide today and made a slight recovery but bonds tanked on an exceptionally large turnover. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.12%, to 1,266.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.73%, to 1,190.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.08%, to 297.59 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 1.77%, to 322.88 points. Turnover was again very high, totaling NIS 2.88 billion in equities and NIS 10.17 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 3.862% higher than Monday's rate, at NIS 3.862/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.993% higher, at NIS 4.247/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) surged 51.5% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 28.64%. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG: TASE: ENOG) rose 19.73% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 11.51%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 2.81%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 3.32% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 6.22%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 3.94% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.07%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.91% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.88%. Fattal Holdings (TASE: FTAL) fell a further 14.79% for the biggest fall today on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fel 9.57% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.42%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 17, 2020

