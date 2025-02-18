search
Tue: Strong gains on TASE as Gaza talks progress

18 Feb, 2025 18:12
ICL and Teva led the gains today as Nova fell on profit taking.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.67% to 2,534.02 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.50% to 2,609.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.21% to 494.46 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 400.47 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.98 billion in equities and NIS 5.05 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.084% from Monday, at NIS 3.557/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.231% lower at NIS 3.719/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA led the market today, rising 2.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 5.43% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 7.22% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.91%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.56% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.53%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.81% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.23%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 0.23% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, on profit taking.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 5.19%.

