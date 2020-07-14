search
Tue: Swelling new virus cases weighs on TASE

14 Jul, 2020 18:37
Teva and the big banks fell today but Delek Drilling rose strongly for the second straight session.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.33%, to 1,366.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.21%, to 1,349.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.32%, to 442.90 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.27%, to 350.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.49 billion in equities and NIS 2.76 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate unchanged from Monday at NIS 3.442/$ and the shekel-euro rate up 0.239% at NIS 3.909/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.02% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.97%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.92% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.72% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.92%. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.55% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 9.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 3.74% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.27%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 4.85%.

Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 4.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after rising strongly yesterday. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 3.71%, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.1% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.28%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 14, 2020

