Tue: Swelling new virus cases weighs on TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.33%, to 1,366.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.21%, to 1,349.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.32%, to 442.90 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.27%, to 350.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.49 billion in equities and NIS 2.76 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate unchanged from Monday at NIS 3.442/$ and the shekel-euro rate up 0.239% at NIS 3.909/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.02% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.97%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.92% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.72% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.92%. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.55% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 9.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 3.74% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.27%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 4.85%.

Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 4.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after rising strongly yesterday. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 3.71%, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.1% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.28%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 14, 2020

