Tue: TA 35 Index down 3.5% in February

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.69%, to 1,734.34 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.52%, to 1,731.99 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.17% to 336.28 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 358.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.81 billion in equities and NIS 3.64 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.5% during February.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.136% from Monday, at NIS 3.668/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.322% higher at NIS 3.891/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.55% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.46%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.99%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.76%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.82%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.80% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after ratings agency Midroog cut the company's rating forecast due to its growing debt.

