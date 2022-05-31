Tue: TA 35 Index down 5.5% in May

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.27%, to 1,901.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.41%, to 1,965.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.83% to 417.16 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 372.37 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.70 billion in equities and NIS 4.07 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 5.5% in May.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.663% today from Monday, at NIS 3.338/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.084% higher at NIS 3.576/€.

On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.55% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.03% despite reporting weak first quarter results and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.52%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.37% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.43%.

Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 3.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.10%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.64%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.13% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.12%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 5.42% as oil prices rose above $120 a barrel on international markets

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 31, 2022.

