Tue: TA 35 Index down for third straight session

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell for the third straight session by 0.33%, to 1,674.56 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.03%, to 1,616.49 points but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.92% to 401.56 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 370.89 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.41 billion in equities and NIS 2.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.230% today at NIS 3.467/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.388% at NIS 3.876/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 2.73%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.35% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.90%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.03% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.63%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.36% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.38%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.43%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.18% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.70%.

