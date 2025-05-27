search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TA 35 Index hits new high

27 May, 2025 19:22
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Nova led the gains today as ICL and parent company Israel Corp. led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.54% to 2,664.17 points - a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.38% to 2,695.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.57% to 476.47 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 400.60 points.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.832% from Friday, at NIS 3.537/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.774% lower at NIS 4.014/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.16% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.65% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.05%

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.68% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.68% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 1.96%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.64% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.96% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.54% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.71%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Electra Consumer Products (TASE: ECP) rose 3.94% after reporting strong first quarter financial results and Next Stabilized Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 3.85%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 27, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018