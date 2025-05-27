Tue: TA 35 Index hits new high

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.54% to 2,664.17 points - a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.38% to 2,695.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.57% to 476.47 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 400.60 points.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.832% from Friday, at NIS 3.537/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.774% lower at NIS 4.014/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.16% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.65% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.05%

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.68% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.68% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 1.96%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.64% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.96% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.54% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.71%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Electra Consumer Products (TASE: ECP) rose 3.94% after reporting strong first quarter financial results and Next Stabilized Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 3.85%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 27, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.