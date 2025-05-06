Tue: TA 35 Index hits record high

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.80% to 2,569.15 points - new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.53% to 2,601.11 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.20% to 450.28 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 399.88 points.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.166% from Monday, at NIS 3.618/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.098% lower at NIS 4.096/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 4.88% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 6.38% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 6.06%. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 6.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.80%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.12% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.52%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 4% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 2.38% and Israir (TASE: ISRG) rose 8.32%.

