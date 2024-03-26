search
Tue: TA 35 Index pushes above 2,000 point barrier

26 Mar, 2024 18:21
The banks led the gains today as NICE Systems and Azrieli Group fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.34%, to 2,005.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.11% to 2,040.82 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.29% to 426.06 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.35% to 379.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.33 billion in equities and NIS 3.93 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.049% from Friday before the Purim holiday, at NIS 3.660/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.394% higher at NIS 3.971/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.94% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 3.5% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.24%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 1.69% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.91%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.18% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.52%.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.48% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.39%. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 3.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Electra Consumer Products (TASE: ECP) fell 7.93% after disappointing financial results.

