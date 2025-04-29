Tue: TA 35 Index up 3.5% in April, as market closes for holiday

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.47% to 2,517.98 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.33% to 2,557.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.18% to 448.36 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 401.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.49 billion in equities and NIS 5.90 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.5% in April. The market will close for Memorial Day and Independence Day and reopen on Sunday.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.22% from Monday, at NIS 3.623/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.083% higher at NIS 4.124/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, falling 1.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.67% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.67%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.98% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.57%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.56%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.60% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.34%.

