search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TA 35 Index up 3.5% in April, as market closes for holiday

29 Apr, 2025 19:23
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks rose strongly today but Teva and ICL fell. The market will reopen Sunday after the Independence Day holiday.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.47% to 2,517.98 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.33% to 2,557.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.18% to 448.36 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 401.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.49 billion in equities and NIS 5.90 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.5% in April. The market will close for Memorial Day and Independence Day and reopen on Sunday.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.22% from Monday, at NIS 3.623/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.083% higher at NIS 4.124/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, falling 1.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.67% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.67%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.98% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.57%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.56%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.60% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.34%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 29, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018