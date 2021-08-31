search
Tue: TA 35 down today, ends August 3.9% up

31 Aug, 2021 18:14
LivePerson and NICE Systems led the declines today as Azrieli and Teva gained.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.56%, to 1,757.79 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.59%, to 1,817.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.17% to 557.35 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 391.40 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.83 billion in equities and NIS 4.51 billion in bonds. Despite today's falls, the Tel Aviv 35 Index ended August 3.9% higher.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.466% from Monday, at NIS 3.207/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.047% lower, at NIS 3.797/€.

On the market Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.40% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market today falling 1.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN) fell 3.12% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.87%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT fell 0.96%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.54%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.30%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.19% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.43%.

