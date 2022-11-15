search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE back on the rise

15 Nov, 2022 18:25
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

NICE Systems led the market higher today as ICL and Delek fell sharply.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.42%, to 1,952.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.74%, to 1,980.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.32% to 384.21 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.30% to 369.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.91 billion in equities and NIS 4.33 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.087% from yesterday, at NIS 3.435/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.336% higher at NIS 3.580/€.

On the market, NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.16% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.56%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 4.51% and Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 4.78% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.75% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.73%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.75%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.38% and its eastern Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWME) fell 5.31% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.10%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.91% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.52%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 15, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018