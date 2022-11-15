Tue: TASE back on the rise

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.42%, to 1,952.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.74%, to 1,980.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.32% to 384.21 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.30% to 369.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.91 billion in equities and NIS 4.33 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.087% from yesterday, at NIS 3.435/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.336% higher at NIS 3.580/€.

On the market, NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.16% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.56%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 4.51% and Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 4.78% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.75% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.73%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.75%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.38% and its eastern Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWME) fell 5.31% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.10%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.91% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.52%.

