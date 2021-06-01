Tue: TASE begins June in negative territory

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.56%, to 1,687.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.77%, to 1,758.55 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.54% to 571.55 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 384.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.71 billion in equities and NIS 2.73 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.461% from Friday, at NIS 3.238/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.265% lower, at NIS 3.958/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.87% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.06%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.31%.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.17% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.83% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.42% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 1%.

