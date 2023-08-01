Tue: TASE begins month lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.51%, to 1,861.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.52%, to 1,879.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.31% to 380.71 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 372.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.83 billion in equities and NIS 3.49 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.083% from Monday, at NIS 3.653/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.591% lower at NIS 4.009/€.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 4.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.95% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.78%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.98%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.72% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.07%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.56%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after raising its guidance. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.67%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.75% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.61%.

