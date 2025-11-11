search
Tue: TASE continues climbing

11 Nov, 2025 18:50
Tower and Nice led the gains today as Camtek posted the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.50% to 3,389.21 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.31% to 3,439.57 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.29% to 594.04 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 418.23 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.66 billion in equities and NIS 5.81 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.402% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.217/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.356% lower, at NIS 3.723/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.37% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.08%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.93%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.38% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.48%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.80% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.37%, NextVision (TASE: NXSN) fell 1.28% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.02%. Harel Finance and Investments (TASE: HARL) fell 2.22% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 1.73%.

