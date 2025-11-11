Tue: TASE continues climbing

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.50% to 3,389.21 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.31% to 3,439.57 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.29% to 594.04 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 418.23 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.66 billion in equities and NIS 5.81 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.402% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.217/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.356% lower, at NIS 3.723/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.37% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.08%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.93%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.38% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.48%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.80% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.37%, NextVision (TASE: NXSN) fell 1.28% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.02%. Harel Finance and Investments (TASE: HARL) fell 2.22% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 1.73%.

