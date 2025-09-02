Tue: TASE declines gain momentum

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.36% to 2,997.30 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.54% to 3,050.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.90% to 540.45 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 410.47 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.16 billion in equities and NIS 5.98 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.954% higher than Monday, at NIS 3.386/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.15% higher, at NIS 3.939/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.57%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 7.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.01% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.31%. Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) fell 2.77%, Harel Finance and Investments (TASE: HARL) fell 4.77%, Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 2.61% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 3.51%

Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 2.83% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.32% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.33%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Aryt Industries (TASE: ARYT) rose 6.21% to complete a 1,000% rise since the start of 2025.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 2, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.