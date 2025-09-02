search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE declines gain momentum

2 Sep, 2025 18:36
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Nova and Camtek led the TASE lower today as Teva and Delek bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.36% to 2,997.30 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.54% to 3,050.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.90% to 540.45 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 410.47 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.16 billion in equities and NIS 5.98 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.954% higher than Monday, at NIS 3.386/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.15% higher, at NIS 3.939/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.57%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 7.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.01% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.31%. Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) fell 2.77%, Harel Finance and Investments (TASE: HARL) fell 4.77%, Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 2.61% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 3.51%

Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 2.83% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.32% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.33%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Aryt Industries (TASE: ARYT) rose 6.21% to complete a 1,000% rise since the start of 2025.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 2, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018