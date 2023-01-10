Tue: TASE dips

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.27%, to 1,815.60 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fello 0.39%, to 1,843.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.03% to 367.46 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 368.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.19 billion in equities and NIS 4.85 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.458% from Monday, at NIS 3.480/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.158% lower at NIS 3.729/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.44%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.56% and Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 2.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 2.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.52% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.28%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.39% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 0.76%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.01%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Levinstein Properties (TASE: LVPR) rose 11.77% on the news that it had received a permit to begin the old Tel Aviv bus station project by demolishing the buildings on the site.

