Tue: TASE dips in heavy trading

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.13% to 3,054.16 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.39% to 3,102.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.05% to 554.12 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 411.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.69 billion in equities and NIS 4.72 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.06% higher than Monday, at NIS 3.343/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.53% higher, at NIS 3.948/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.49% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.73%.

NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 2.92% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.72%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.99% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.64%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.6% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.32% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.81%.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.51% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.29%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, NextVision Stabilized Systems (TASE: NXSN) fell 4.49%, after announcing that it is raising $400 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 16, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.