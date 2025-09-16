search
Front

Tue: TASE dips in heavy trading

16 Sep, 2025 18:22
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva led the market losses today while energy stocks Energean and NewMed Energy led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.13% to 3,054.16 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.39% to 3,102.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.05% to 554.12 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 411.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.69 billion in equities and NIS 4.72 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.06% higher than Monday, at NIS 3.343/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.53% higher, at NIS 3.948/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.49% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.73%.

NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 2.92% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.72%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.99% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.64%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.6% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.32% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.81%.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.51% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.29%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, NextVision Stabilized Systems (TASE: NXSN) fell 4.49%, after announcing that it is raising $400 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 16, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018