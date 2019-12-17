search
Tue: TASE down as Teva falls

17 Dec, 2019 20:11
The big banks bucked the market as Teva, Perrigo and Delek led the market down.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.31%, to 1,687.29 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.32%, to 1,616.34 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.46% to 384.26 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 369.01 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.35 billion in equities and NIS 3.85 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.172% today, at NIS 3.492/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.082% at NIS 3.899/€.

On the market, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 3.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.67%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.05% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.89%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.64%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.73% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.92%.

Shapir Engineering and Infrastructure (TASE: SPEN) rose 2.01% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.49% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.01%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.57% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.15%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 17, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

