Tue: TASE down as Teva falls

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.31%, to 1,687.29 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.32%, to 1,616.34 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.46% to 384.26 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 369.01 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.35 billion in equities and NIS 3.85 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.172% today, at NIS 3.492/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.082% at NIS 3.899/€.

On the market, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 3.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.67%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.05% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.89%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.64%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.73% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.92%.

Shapir Engineering and Infrastructure (TASE: SPEN) rose 2.01% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.49% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.01%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.57% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.15%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 17, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019