Tue: TASE down as Teva rises

25 Jun, 2019 18:33
Teva and Perrigo were in positive territory today but Elbit and Israel Chemicals led the market down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.33% to 1,568.90 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.44% to 1,458.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.05% to 364.78 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 363.26 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.12 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.055% today at NIS 3.602/$ from Monday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.146% at 4.099/€.

On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 3.12% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.94% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.28%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.90%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.80% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.52%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.73% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.64%. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 1.46%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.48% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 25, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

