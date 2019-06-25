Tue: TASE down as Teva rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.33% to 1,568.90 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.44% to 1,458.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.05% to 364.78 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 363.26 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.12 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.055% today at NIS 3.602/$ from Monday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.146% at 4.099/€.

On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 3.12% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.94% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.28%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.90%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.80% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.52%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.73% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.64%. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 1.46%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.48% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

