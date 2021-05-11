Tue: TASE down on global selloff, Gaza rockets

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.1.56%, to 1,623.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.78%, to 1,695.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.59% to 553.70 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.35% to 385.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.09 billion in equities and NIS 5.26 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.015% from Monday, at NIS 3.284/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.024% lower, at NIS 3.996/€.

On the market, with falling stock exchanges worldwide and rocket barrages from Israel, there was only one way that the TASE was headed. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.60% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.28% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.08%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.38%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.25% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.22%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.81% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 5.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Perrigo Company (Nasdaq:PRGO; TASE:PRGO), which rose 3.78% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) which rose 0.20% were the only two shares to rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

